PS Environment Orders Crackdown On Garbage Burning, Urges Action On Air Pollution Control

Representative Image | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Citing serious environmental issues, PS (environment) Gulshan Bamra has instructed against burning of biomass and garbage. The PS also highlighted the flying dust stating that it has become a matter of concern.

As per Solid Waste Management Rule 2016, burning of open biomass and garbage is strictly prohibited, said Bamra during the 7th meeting of State level monitoring and implementation committee held under the aegis of National Clean Air Programme at Mantralaya on Wednesday.

While reviewing the measures to control the Air Quality Index (AQI), the PS directed that Safai Mitras should be advised not to burn the collected garbage. Moreover, hotspots with possibility of higher flying dust concentrations will be identified in cities and water should be sprinkled to check it, he directed. The PS also directed to identify the places witnessing movement of heavy vehicles inside the cities. During peak hours, such movements should be regulated through traffic diversion, said the official.

A special drive shall be conducted to check vehicles’ Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates. In the upcoming Diwali festival, green crackers shall be encouraged to control the pollution, he added. He directed strict vigilance against incidents of stubble burning in rural areas and issuance of challan against the violators.

All departments have been directed to coordinate for effective improvement in AQI level. During the meeting, different cities gave their presentation over the steps taken to improve the air quality. Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Dewas, Sagar collectors gave presentations over the measures taken to check pollution.