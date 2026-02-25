POSH Act Awareness Session Held By NIMA In Nashik | Sourced

Nashik: The Nashik Industries and Manufacturers Association (NIMA) organised a guidance lecture on the “Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013” (POSH Act). The session witnessed the presence of entrepreneurs, HR heads, women employees, and representatives from various companies in large numbers.

Renowned legal expert Adv. Rashmi Jape-Mujumdar provided a detailed and lucid explanation of the provisions of the POSH Act. She emphasised that every organisation must constitute an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) as per the law. She elaborated on the complaint filing procedure, the process of inquiry, strict maintenance of confidentiality, and the responsibilities of employers, citing practical examples.

She clarified that sexual harassment is not limited to physical misconduct but also includes unwelcome remarks, obscene messages, suggestive jokes, and harassment through social media.

Considering the increasing participation of women in the industrial sector, she opined that mere compliance with the law is not sufficient; organisations must also foster a sensitive, safe, and aware work culture. She noted that many companies have taken positive steps toward effectively implementing POSH policies within their institutions.

During the interactive question-and-answer session, participants’ queries were addressed in detail. Discussions were held on handling false complaints, structuring committees in small-scale industries, appointment of external members, and submission of annual reports.

It was expressed that such initiatives will enhance awareness regarding women’s safety in the industrial sector and further strengthen the sense of equality, dignity, and security at the workplace.

The vote of thanks was delivered by Hemant Rakh, chairman of the NIMA HR Committee. Adv. Rashmi Jape-Mujumdar was felicitated at the hands of NIMA president Ashish Nahar. Vice President Rajendra Ahire, Treasurer Rajendra Wadnere, and office bearers, including Kailas Patil, Hemant Khond, Sachin Kankarej, Shridhar Vyavahare, C. S. Singh, Harsha Firodia, Govind Borse, and Jayashree Kulkarni, were present in large numbers.