Poor Maintenance of Stormwater Drains Causes Waterlogging Near Warje Bridge |

Due to poor maintenance, several main roads in the city are experiencing severe waterlogging issues as stormwater drains are clogged with solid waste and silt. This persistent problem poses significant risks to commuters and has turned sections near Warje Bridge into unsightly, hazardous areas.

The stormwater drains near Warje Bridge have now turned into an eyesore with plastic carry bags floating and the digging and excavation work visible on the entire stretch starting from Ganpati Matha to Warje Bridge. The commuters claimed that this has been the situation for the past 15 days.

Residents speak up

Ajinkiya, a shop owner at Warje, said, “The day before yesterday PMC came with their machinery to clean the stormwater drains and they even cleaned the drains but as you can see there is a barricade. A lot of cement and construction work is still going on. The road is already narrow and causes a lot of traffic, especially when a bus moves from here. The authorities should clean the mess as soon as they complete the cleaning part.”

Another commuter said, “This is not new; the work on this stretch is never-ending. Any season you come here, you will find inconvenience. Even at the slightest rain, the water gets accumulated here and because these drains are mostly choked, the water remains on the road and adds to the woes of the commuters.”

Residents complained that the civic body failed to clean all the drains before the onset of monsoon and claimed that the authorities have turned a blind eye to the issue as it has not been cleared for long.

Meanwhile, Dinkar Gojare, superintendent engineer of the drainage department, PMC, stated, “The maintenance work is going on along the Warje stretch and is being done by the ward office. PMC will also start the work of laying the new drainage system, only NOC by the traffic police is needed to start the work. This new drainage system will solve the issue of waterlogging in the future.”