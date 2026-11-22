Police Urge Citizens To Call Off Samruddhi Expressway Blockade Over Rohit Pathare's Death | Representational image (AI-generated)

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police have appealed to citizens and social and political organisations to call off the proposed road blockade on the Samruddhi Mahamarg over the death of Rohit Anil Pathare from Vaijapur.

The police said the government had fulfilled all demands raised by the victim's family, citizens and various organisations. These include a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) inquiry, the appointment of a special public prosecutor, financial assistance to the victim's family and the arrest of all suspects in the case.

The police said the competent authority was conducting an investigation. They urged the organisations to withdraw the proposed road blockade and cooperate with the administration in maintaining law and order.

The police also asked citizens to strictly follow the prohibitory orders that the District Collector and District Magistrate of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar issued under Section 144. Any violation of these orders will invite legal action.

The police appealed to citizens to maintain peace, exercise restraint and not fall prey to rumours or emotionally charged appeals.

73 Teachers Dismissed In Beed Recruitment Scam

In a separate development, following a major crackdown on alleged irregularities in teacher recruitment, the Maharashtra Education Department has terminated the services of 73 teachers in Beed district, an action that has triggered a stir in administrative circles.

According to whistleblower and social activist Sadek Inamdar, the action could be just the beginning, as another 2,217 teachers are reportedly under scrutiny for allegedly securing appointments through forged documents and fabricated posts.

The alleged irregularities date back to 2012, when the state government imposed a freeze on teacher recruitment. Inamdar alleged that officials and school managements misused court directives to justify illegal appointments.

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The investigation reportedly uncovered two major methods of inflating staff requirements during the sanch manyata (staff approval) process. These included illegally increasing the number of sanctioned teaching posts under the pretext of administrative corrections and inflating or fabricating student enrolment figures to justify additional appointments.

The teachers allegedly secured appointments using forged documents.

Following a formal complaint by Inamdar and his subsequent follow-up with the Special Investigation Team (SIT), the Education Department initiated action against the 73 teachers.

With the department having terminated the services of 73 teachers, attention is now on its next course of action regarding the remaining 2,217 teachers named in the complaint. Further inquiries into the alleged recruitment irregularities are underway.