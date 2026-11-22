7 Years Of Alternate-Day Water Supply In Pimpri-Chinchwad; Residents Still Await Daily Supply Despite Promises | Representational Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri-Chinchwad is set to complete seven years of alternate-day water supply on Nov 25, with residents continuing to face irregular supply, low pressure and water shortages despite repeated political assurances of daily supply.

The city currently receives 635 million litres per day (MLD) against its sanctioned water quota of 10 thousand million cubic feet (TMC), equivalent to around 770 MLD. This leaves a shortfall of approximately 135 MLD. The situation is likely to worsen as the city's population continues to grow and several large housing projects come up across the region.

The additional 167 MLD expected from the Bhama Askhed Dam is yet to reach the city. Meanwhile, the administration's plans to secure water from the Mulshi and Thokarwadi dams have also made little progress.

The water crisis comes nearly a year after daily supply became one of the biggest promises during the January 2026 Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections.

The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) jointly promised to end alternate-day supply and provide daily water supply with adequate pressure across all 32 wards. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) promised a water-first policy and clean drinking water with adequate pressure.

However, after the BJP won the civic elections, party city president Shatrughna Kate said daily water supply was not feasible under the existing circumstances. Newly elected Mayor Ravi Landge later assured residents that restoring daily water supply would be a priority.

Only 125 MLD increase in seven years

The PCMC introduced alternate-day water supply on Nov 25, 2019. At the time, the city received around 510 MLD, including 480 MLD from the Pavana Dam and 30 MLD from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).

Seven years later, the supply has increased to 635 MLD. The city currently receives 520 MLD from Pavana, 90 MLD from the Andra Dam and 25 MLD from the MIDC.

While water supply has increased by just 125 MLD over seven years, the city's population has grown to nearly 35 lakh. This has significantly increased the demand for water.

Large housing societies across the city are also struggling with inadequate supply. Several societies reportedly receive only around 50% of their water requirement from the civic body and have to depend on private tankers to meet the remaining demand. This has added to the financial burden on residents.

Bhama Askhed water still awaited

The civic administration had planned to bring an additional 267 MLD of water to the city, including 100 MLD from the Andra Dam and 167 MLD from Bhama Askhed.

While the city is already receiving 90 MLD from Andra, the Bhama Askhed pipeline project is yet to become operational. The administration aims to make the additional 167 MLD available by the end of January 2027.

However, officials believe that even after this additional water arrives, meeting the city's growing demand and ensuring daily supply could remain a challenge.

32 TMC water requirement by 2047

The city's long-term water requirement is estimated to reach 32 TMC by 2047 against the currently sanctioned quota of 10 TMC.

In December 2023, the municipal administration wrote to the state government's Water Resources Department and Tata Company seeking 760 MLD from Tata's private dam in Mulshi. However, nearly three years later, the authorities are yet to take a concrete decision.

The civic body is also pursuing a proposal to secure water from Tata Company's Thokarwadi Dam. At the same time, it has planned a closed pipeline from the Pavana Dam. However, these projects are yet to make significant progress.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Vikrant Bagade said the civic administration was continuously following up with the state government to increase the city's water quota.

"Currently, a 10 TMC water quota is sanctioned for Pimpri-Chinchwad city. However, by 2047, the city's population will increase significantly, requiring 32 TMC of water. Continuous follow-ups are underway with the state government to increase the water quota for the city," he said.