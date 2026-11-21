Pune Dastkari Haat 2026 Begins | Anand Chaini

All photographs were taken by Anand Chaini

Pune: The 12th edition of Pune Dastkari Haat, organised by Dastkari Haat Samiti, commenced on Saturday at Kalagram, PL Deshpande Gardens, next to the Pune-Okayama Friendship Garden. The exhibition will continue until Nov 29.

The nine-day exhibition brings together master artisans and craftspeople from across the country, featuring 160 stalls showcasing handlooms, textiles, jewellery, paintings, accessories, home decor items and other handmade products. This year's edition introduces 20 new crafts, art forms and textile traditions.

The exhibition offers visitors an opportunity to interact with artisans, explore regional craft traditions and understand the skills and cultural significance behind handmade products.

Dastkari Haat Samiti has been organising its craft bazaar in Pune since 2014. Founded in 1986 by Jaya Jaitly, the organisation has spent four decades providing platforms for craftspeople, improving market access and promoting traditional knowledge in contemporary life.

Visitors can explore regional weaves, hand block prints, embroideries and distinctive textile traditions from across India.

The exhibition features folk, tribal and traditional art forms, including Gond, Kalighat, Phad, Pichwai, miniature painting, Tanjore, Madhubani and Pattachitra.

Handmade products crafted from grass, bamboo, copper, marble, brass, stone, iron, wood and other materials are also on display, along with ceramics, terracotta products, stationery, jewellery and accessories.

Live Demonstrations And Cultural Performances

Visitors can witness artisans demonstrating the making of glass objects and jewellery from Firozabad, terracotta crafts from Rajasthan, Madhubani painting from Bihar, Pattachitra painting from Odisha and West Bengal, Gond painting from Madhya Pradesh, miniature painting and Pichwai from Rajasthan, Surpur art from Karnataka and Sohrai art from Jharkhand.

The cultural programme will feature Chhau dance by the Bhawani Kalindi group from West Bengal and folk music from Kutch by Lakha Bhai from Gujarat. The performers have showcased their respective traditions on various platforms in India and abroad.

Visitors can also enjoy regional refreshments from Rajasthan and Old Delhi.

The exhibition aims to promote India's craft heritage while supporting traditional craftspeople and rural livelihoods.

Exhibition Details

What: 12th edition of Pune Dastkari Haat

When: Nov 21 to 29, 2026

Timings: 11 am to 8 pm

Venue: Kalagram, PL Deshpande Gardens, next to Pune-Okayama Friendship Garden, Sinhagad Road, Dattawadi, Pune 411051