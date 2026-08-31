PNB Kolhapur Marks National Sports Day With Walkathon, Cricket Match | Sourced

Kolhapur: Punjab National Bank (PNB), Divisional Office, Kolhapur, organised National Sports Day 2026 under the Fit India Movement with enthusiasm. The event was held under the theme ‘India Plays, India Wins’ and was attended by bank officials and employees.

The programme began with a walkathon in the morning, in which all staff members participated. A cricket match was subsequently organised as the main sporting activity, with employees displaying teamwork and sportsmanship on the field.

Divisional Head Rajiv Kumar Rai, Deputy Divisional Head Manglesh Mukul and HPLP Head Sanjeev were the special guests at the event. They guided the programme and also participated in the sporting activities.

Addressing the gathering, Divisional Head Rajiv Kumar Rai said, “In the midst of the daily hustle and bustle, every person should have a sport in their life. ‘India will play, India will win’ is not just a slogan, but a key mantra for a healthy and energetic nation.”

Deputy Divisional Head Manglesh Mukul highlighted the importance of sports and said, “Regular sports activities are the foundation of a healthy and balanced lifestyle, enhancing both our efficiency and positivity.”

Officers and employees from the divisional office and local branches in Kolhapur, Sangli, Miraj and Jaisinghpur participated in the event.

The programme concluded with participants reaffirming their commitment to maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle under the Fit India Movement.