 PMTC Flags Off Sixth Tourist E-Bus For Weekends, Holidays
The bus, which will leave Pune Station at 9 in the morning and will return to its starting point at 5.30 in the evening, is one of the seven tourist bus routes planned by the PMTC which will cover religious and tourist destinations near Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad cities.

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 06:49 PM IST
article-image

Pune: Following its immense popularity among tourists, the Pune Metropolitan Transport Corporation (PMTC) flagged off the electrical air-conditioned Tourist Bus Service no 6, at Pune Station bus stand, on Sunday, June 25. The e-bus service, inaugurated by Chief Transport Manager (Operation) of the Transport Corporation, Satish Gavane, will operate on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.

In its inaugural run, the bus ferried 24 tourists on its first day with the ticket costing of ₹ 500 per passenger.

article-image

Bus to promote tourism

The bus, which will leave Pune Station at 9 in the morning and will return to its starting point at 5.30 in the evening, is one of the seven tourist bus routes planned by the PMTC under the guidance of its Chairman and Managing Director Om Prakash Bakoria and Co-Managing director Pragya Potdar-Pawar which will cover religious and tourist destinations near Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad cities.

Gavane encouraged devotees and tourists to avail of the air-conditioned bus service which has been introduced to promote tourism and give tourists a comfortable and hassle-free ride to popular tourist attractions near Pune.

Sanjay Kusalkar, Manager of Pune Station Depot, was present at the inauguration event.

article-image

Details of Tourist Bus Service No. 6

Route: Pune Station, Wagheshwar Mandir (Wagholi), Wadebolhai, Ch. Sambhaji Maharaj Samadhi Mandir (Vadhu Budruk), Ranjangaon Ganapati, Pune Station.

Departure Time: 09:00

Arrival Time: 17:30

First and Last Stop: Pune Station Bus Station

Ticket Price per Passenger: ₹ 500

Booking Venues: 1) Deccan Gymkhana, 2) Pune Station, 3) Swargate, 4) Katraj, 5) Hadapsar Railway Station, 6) Bhosari Bus Stand, 7) Nigdi, 8) Manpa Bhawan from Corporation Pass Centre.

