PMRDA Deploys PDRF & Fire Brigade For Monsoon Emergencies Across Pune Metropolitan Region | Sourced

Pune: The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has completed its monsoon preparedness and deployed its Pune Metropolitan Disaster Response Force (PDRF) and Fire Brigade to respond to emergencies across the metropolitan region.

PMRDA said the teams are equipped to handle floods, landslides, road cave-ins, falling trees and other rain-related emergencies in the region, which includes urban areas, hilly terrain, ghat sections, dam zones and river basins. The force will remain on round-the-clock standby throughout the monsoon season.

According to PMRDA, the Fire Brigade and PDRF have responded to more than 300 fire incidents and carried out 189 rescue operations since their formation.

The authority said the teams have rescued residents from flood-hit areas such as Wagholi, Vishrantwadi, Sus and Bavdhan using rubber boats. They also evacuated people trapped inside a flooded residential building in Shantinagar.

During water discharge from the Khadakwasla Dam, the teams assisted authorities in closing the bridge connecting Sinhagad Road, Nande and Shivane to prevent accidents. PMRDA added that the force has also cleared fallen trees at Kirkatwadi to restore traffic movement and helped rescue a woman attempting suicide in the Indrayani River at Dehu with assistance from local residents and the police.

Drawing lessons from previous disasters, including the Malin landslide and rain-triggered landslides in the Lavasa and Western Ghats region, PMRDA said it is focusing on preventive measures in addition to rescue operations.

The authority said information on landslide-prone hill slopes, ghat roads and vulnerable villages is being regularly updated. During heavy rainfall warnings, it coordinates with the Revenue Department, police, health authorities and local gram panchayats to alert residents, shift people from vulnerable areas and keep rescue equipment ready for immediate deployment. Mock drills have also been conducted ahead of the monsoon.

PMRDA currently operates three fire stations with 60 contractual personnel. In addition, a dedicated PDRF team of 30 personnel, including 20 trained rescue personnel and 10 drivers, has been deployed. The teams have been equipped with specialised rescue vehicles, boats, rope rescue equipment and other emergency response gear.

PMRDA Chief Fire Officer Devendra Potphode urged citizens to remain alert during the monsoon and avoid visiting landslide-prone hills, cliff edges and tourist spots during heavy rainfall. He said warning signs such as large cracks in the ground, tilting trees or electric poles, falling rocks, cracks in walls and unusual ground movement should be reported immediately to the authorities.

He also advised people not to attempt crossing flooded roads, streams or overflowing nullahs and to follow weather advisories and instructions issued by the administration.

In case of an emergency, citizens can contact the PMRDA PDRF control room on 9545282930.