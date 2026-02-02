PMC To Reinstall Speed Breakers On 75 km Of Pune Roads After Cycle Tour | Sourced

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to reinstall speed breakers on around 75 kilometres of city roads that were upgraded to international standards for the Pune Grand Cycle Tour. These roads had their speed breakers removed temporarily to ensure a smooth track for the international cycling event.

While the pothole-free stretches improved travel time and riding comfort, the civic body now believes that restoring speed breakers is necessary to maintain road safety, as concerns are being raised that there is a rise in accidents. PMC Road Department Chief Aniruddha Pavaskar confirmed that the move is aimed at regulating vehicle speeds, which have increased significantly after the road upgrades.

The improved roads, which feature levelled manholes and smooth surfaces, were widely appreciated by citizens. However, commuters fear that reintroducing speed breakers may once again slow traffic and increase congestion. Earlier, 84 locations along these routes had speed breakers and pedestrian crossings.

The main issue came at a time when Pune was ranked the fourth most congested city in the world in last year’s TomTom Traffic Index. In response, PMC and the traffic police had jointly studied 32 major roads that handle nearly 85% of the city’s traffic. Their review found that encroachments, poor road design, and non-standard speed breakers were major contributors to traffic delays and congestion.

Based on these findings, PMC had removed nearly 450 speed breakers across the city and modified others that failed to meet safety norms. However, several police stations later urged the civic body to reinstall speed breakers on certain roads after reporting an increase in accidents. This has again exposed the lack of a clear, uniform policy between PMC and the traffic police on speed management.

Pavaskar later explained that since vehicle speeds have risen sharply on the cycle tour routes, proper control measures are essential for safety reasons. He assured that all new speed breakers will comply with Indian Road Congress (IRC) standards, will be coated with thermoplastic paint, and supported by proper signboards. Reflective cat-eye markers will also be installed to improve visibility at night.