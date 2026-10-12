PMC Sets Oct 31 Deadline For Excavation On Pune Cycling Race Route; Five-Year Ban Planned

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Building | File Photo

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has set Oct 31 as the final deadline for utility excavation along the route of the international cycling competition scheduled to be held in Pune in January 2027.

After the deadline, no department will be permitted to undertake excavation or other work along the designated route, with the civic administration warning of strict action against companies responsible for delays or damage to roads.

The decision was taken during a joint meeting chaired by Additional Municipal Commissioner (Special) Omprakash Divte on Monday.

Officials from the PMC Road Department and representatives of Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL), Dinesh Engineering and other companies concerned attended the meeting to discuss proposals for laying utility lines along the competition route.

Divte directed officials to explore alternative alignments for laying cables and other utilities to ensure that excavation does not obstruct the cycling route. A technical inspection will be conducted to assess whether the work can be carried out at road level or along the opposite side of the road, avoiding the left-hand or right-hand side of the designated route wherever feasible.

More Teams To Expedite Work

The civic administration has directed the Road Department engineers concerned and company representatives to conduct a joint site inspection and submit a detailed work plan at a meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Oct 13. Officials have also been asked to increase the number of teams deployed to expedite excavation and ensure timely road restoration.

The PMC has allowed an extension until Oct 31 only in exceptional circumstances. Companies have been warned that any work remaining incomplete after the deadline will be their responsibility, including any resulting damage and related complications.

Five-Year Excavation Restriction Proposed

To maintain road quality and prevent repeated digging, the civic administration plans to prohibit excavation on the designated roads for five years after the current works, taking into consideration the defect liability period (DLP).

Divte directed officials to examine the feasibility of installing larger utility ducts wherever the PMC undertakes such work. The ducts would accommodate future cable requirements and reduce the need for fresh excavation across the roads.

The PMC Road Department will undertake the restoration of roads excavated along the route. Officials and companies have also been instructed to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for road excavation.

Criminal Action Possible For Road Damage

The civic administration has warned that companies found responsible for compromising road quality or causing damage could face strict action under the rules, including criminal proceedings where necessary.

If excavation becomes necessary along the route after the cycling competition, permission will be considered at the Municipal Commissioner's level, subject to penal charges.