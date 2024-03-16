PMC Demolishes Illegal Furniture Showrooms In Pashan On Mumbai-Pune Highway | X/@PMCPune

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) announced on Saturday that it had undertaken a massive operation to dismantle illegal furniture showrooms that had cropped up in Pashan along the Mumbai-Pune Highway.

According to information shared by the civic body on its official X (formerly Twitter) handle, a total of three lakh square feet of construction was razed during this initiative. The PMC clarified that the action was necessitated by the obstruction of highway traffic caused by these showrooms.

Deputy Engineer Sunil Kadam, along with Branch Engineer Rahul Rasale and others, spearheaded the operation under the guidance of PMC Superintendent Rajesh Bankar and Executive Engineer Bipin Shinde.

Earlier this month, a similar drive was conducted targeting illegal showrooms situated on lands within the restricted zone of High Explosive Materials Research Limited (HEMRL). This came in response to complaints received by the PMC from HEMRL regarding these properties.

In November 2023, a special drive had been carried out resulting in the demolition of illegal constructions spread over one lakh square feet. However, six shopkeepers managed to secure temporary relief from the high court until February 23, 2024, with five of them subsequently appealing to the apex court.