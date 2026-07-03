PMC Announces Heritage Walks To Showcase Pune's Historic Landmarks - All You Need To Know | Gaurav Kadam

To promote awareness about Pune's rich historical and cultural legacy, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced a series of Heritage Walks for citizens. The guided walks will be held on July 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 and 26, with participants assembling at 7am.

The initiative aims to familiarise residents and visitors with the city's iconic landmarks, historic structures and cultural heritage through guided tours conducted by experts.

The Heritage Walk will cover several prominent sites, including Shivaji Bridge, Ghorpade Ghat, Shaniwar Wada, Kasba Ganapati Temple, Lal Mahal, Nana Wada, Bhau Rangari Wada, Gramdaivat Tambdi Jogeshwari Temple, Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple, Bhide Wada, Nagar Vachan Mandir, Belbag Mandir, Mahatma Phule Mandai, Tulshibag Ram Mandir and Vishrambag Wada.

PMC has fixed the participation charges at ₹300 for adults, ₹200 for higher secondary students, ₹100 for school students and ₹500 for foreign tourists.

Citizens can register and obtain detailed information through the PMC Heritage Walk portal. For further details, they may also contact PMC Heritage Management Department advisor Ajit Waman Apte.

PMC has appealed to citizens to participate in large numbers and take the opportunity to explore and appreciate Pune's historic monuments and architectural heritage.