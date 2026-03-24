PM Narendra Modi-Inspired 'Namo Garden' To Be Built In Pune's Kondhwa, To Showcase Culture, Art, Lifestyle Of Different States | Sourced

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday announced the development of 'Namo Garden' as a key highlight in its 2026–27 budget. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Namo Garden' concept, this themed park in Kondhwa will showcase the culture, art and lifestyle of different states across the city.

Presenting the budget, Standing Committee Chairman Shrinath Bhimale highlighted the theme "Gardens – The Lungs of the City," under which several ambitious initiatives have been proposed.

Upgradation of Katraj Zoo

The PMC plans to upgrade the Rajiv Gandhi Zoological Park at Katraj. Spread over 130 acres, the zoo will be developed to international standards under a newly prepared master plan. Currently home to 104 species, the zoo is expected to expand to around 150 species.

New attractions will include exotic animals such as giraffes, zebras, African cheetahs, anacondas and baboons. The bird park will also be enhanced to house nearly 60 species of native and exotic birds. In addition, the snake park will be modernised, and a grand entrance is planned to improve the visitor experience.

Nature-based family park

The PMC is also focusing on expanding its garden network. The city currently has 216 gardens, with work underway on eight more.

Under the 'Urban 95' initiative, special attention will be given to creating safe and engaging spaces for young children. A nature-based family park is also being developed at Kondhwa Khurd.

Miracle Garden

To boost tourism, the civic body plans to set up an international-standard 'Miracle Garden' in the city, featuring elaborate floral displays and themed landscaping.

Additionally, a botanical garden will be developed near Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Garden on Jangli Maharaj Road to promote biodiversity and offer a rich nature experience to citizens.

Pending works under the Kalagram project at PL Deshpande Garden on Sinhagad Road are also expected to be completed soon.