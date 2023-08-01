PM Modi's Pune Visit: Road Closures And High-Security Cause Inconvenience To Commuters | Anand Chaini

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked a significant day in Pune by flagging off metro trains marking the inauguration of completed sections of Pune Metro on Tuesday.



During Modi's visit to the central region of Pune, the city took on the appearance of a fortress with stringent security measures in place. Police security was heightened at intersections, and the traffic system was altered since Tuesday morning. Roads along the Prime Minister's convoy route were closed in a staged manner for traffic.



The central area brimmed with police personnel, some stationed on rooftops of tall buildings, to ensure safety during the visit. Over 5,000 police personnel, including Maharashtra's elite Force One anti-terror commando, were deployed under the guidance of Police Commissioner Ritesh Kumar and Joint Commissioner Sandeep Karnik. The visit prompted the Pune city police to issue prohibitory orders from July 30 to August 2, along with a ban on drone usage for video shooting, to ensure a safe and secure environment during the high-profile visit.



Citizens enthusiastically greeted Prime Minister Modi at the Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Mandir area, creating a bustling atmosphere. However, the elaborate security arrangements disrupted daily life, leading to road closures and inconveniences for the public.

Schools closed, offices remained open



While schools were closed, government and private offices continued to function, causing inconvenience for officegoers. The closure also disrupted PMPML services, affecting working women relying on public transportation. Local businesses in Peth and Deccan Gymkhana areas were forced to close, resuming operations only after 4 PM when the roads gradually reopened. The visit impacted trading activities, causing a half-day halt in business operations on Tuesday, and citizens had to take detours to reach their workplaces due to the morning road closures.

