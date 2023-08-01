PM Modi's Visit To Pune: Schools, Colleges Closed in Some Parts Of City

Schools, Colleges Closed in Some Parts Of Pune | Representative Photo

Pune: Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi is here in the city to inaugurate a section of Metro Rail, he will also hand over 1,280 houses to local citizens constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). PM Modi arrived in Pune today and visited the famous Dagdusheth Ganpati Mandir.

Amid PM's visit in the city, the schools and colleges were scheduled to be closed in certain parts of Pune. Schools in the heart of the city (Peth areas) remained shut in order to manage traffic and security. Students and parents were asked by the school administrations to not visit the campus.

However, state education department had not issued any notification in this regard. “We have not sent out any official notice to schools to shut down tomorrow,” said Deputy Director of Education Rajendra Ahire.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred with the Lokmanya Tilak National Award, constituted by Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust in 1983, to honour the legacy of Lokmanya Tilak, on Tuesday.

"This is a memorable moment for me. The role of Lokmanya Tilak in India's independence, his contribution cannot be summed up in a few incidents and words." said Modi soon after receiving the award.

