Know Why PM Modi Skipped Ajit Pawar's State Funeral In Baramati, Amit Shah Seen Paying Last Respects At Vidya Pratishthan Grounds

PM Modi Skips Ajit Pawar's Funeral; Amit Shah Pays Last Respects | File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was expected to attend Ajit Pawar's funeral at Baramati in Pune district on Thursday, participated in the Budget session of Parliament.

In his absence, the Centre was represented by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari at the funeral.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol and several other prominent personalities attended the funeral.

Additionally, a massive crowd of mourners thronged Baramati to pay their last respects to their beloved leader. Grief-stricken people from near and far places made a beeline, chanting slogans such as "Ajit Dada Amar Rahe" and "Ajit Dada Parat Ya". "A leader like him will not be born again," several mourners said, lauding his role in the state's development.

Pawar (66) was killed on Wednesday morning after the chartered Learjet crashed near the Baramati airstrip. Two pilots, a flight attendant and a personal security officer were also killed in the accident.

Earlier on Wednesday, PM Modi expressed grief over the tragic plane crash in Baramati.

PM Modi said, "A tragic plane crash has taken place in Maharashtra this morning. This accident has snatched away Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and some friends from us. Ajit Dada has made a huge contribution to the development of Maharashtra and the country. He always worked proactively."

Expressing condolences to the Pawar family, PM Modi added, "I express my condolences to the family of Ajit Pawar ji and the families of others who lost their lives today." The Prime Minister also acknowledged the cadets present at the event, stating, "Friends, amidst these moments of grief and sorrow, I would also like to extend my greetings to all the cadets present here, the cadets and officers who have come from various countries."

Meanwhile, the police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) case in connection with the plane crash.

As per procedure, the ADR will be handed over to the Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which will conduct a probe based on findings of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB)'s inquiry.

The AAIB, which functions under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, has already taken over the probe into the crash.