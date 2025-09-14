 Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Statue Of Hindubhushan Honoured With Over 3,000 Dhols & 1,000 Tashas At Moshi Event Celebrating Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj (VIDEOS)
Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 07:06 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Statue Of Hindubhushan Honoured With Over 3,000 Dhols & 1,000 Tashas At Moshi Event Celebrating Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj (VIDEOS) | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A grand tribute was paid to the under-construction Statue of Hindubhushan of Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj on Sunday afternoon. An event was organised by BJP's Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge to pay tribute to the Maratha King's statue. 

A huge crowd attended this programme. As MLA Landge had informed, a total of 100 dhol-tasha troupes played over 3,000 dhols and 1,000 tashas in a melodious celebratory tune, honouring Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's sacrifice. 

Watch Video:

Underconstruction Statue of Hindubhushan, Pimpri-Chinchwad

Underconstruction Statue of Hindubhushan, Pimpri-Chinchwad | FPJ Photos

The statue is expected to be completed soon, MLA Landge announced. Thousands of people gathered at the statue location in the Moshi-Borhadewadi area. Many kirtankars, local artists, and celebrities performed at this event. The event started at 3 p.m. in the afternoon and went on until the evening. MLA Mahesh Landge congratulated everyone present, saying this statue will truly honour Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's legacy. The idea of the statue was conceived by MLA Landge, and it is being built by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority. 

MLA Landge said, "The unveiling of this historic statue is scheduled to take place soon, and public anticipation is at its peak. At the request of Shiv-Shambhu devotees who have immense faith and loyalty towards Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, a historical tribute with the sound of dhol-tasha was paid to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj on Sunday. Our intention was to raise public awareness about the 'Statue of Hindubhushan' through this event."

This statue is the tallest full-length statue of Dharmaveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the world and forms a grand cultural and historic tribute in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

About the Statue of Hindubhushan of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj

- Location: Moshi-Borhadewadi, Pimpri-Chinchwad

- Total Height: 180 feet (Statue 140 ft + Pedestal 40 ft)

- Material: Bronze

- Sculptor: Ram Sutar

- Project Leaders: MLA Mahesh Landge, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

- Additional Help: Author Dr. Vishwas Patil

- Memorial Complex: Named Shambhu Srishti

- Features: Statue of Hambirrao Mohite (10 ft), 16 Maratha sardars & mavlas statues, bronze murals, open-air theatre, holographic presentation

- Purpose: To honour valor, sacrifice, and inspire with Sambhaji Maharaj’s legacy

