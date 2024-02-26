 Pimpri-Chinchwad: Wakad Man Loses ₹35 Lakh In Online Job Fraud
The Wakad Police are currently investigating the matter further

Gunwanti ParasteUpdated: Monday, February 26, 2024, 03:52 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Wakad Man Loses ₹35 Lakh In Online Job Fraud | Representative Image

A resident of Wakad, Yogesh Madhavrao Sonar (42), has fallen victim to an online job scam, losing ₹35 lakh, officials revealed on Monday.

According to the police, Sonar, who works in a private firm, was approached by a woman named Shambavi Saini on WhatsApp. Saini promised him tasks that would allow him to earn money without any initial investment.

Their communication primarily took place through a Telegram group, where Saini introduced various tasks, claiming they were legitimate and profitable. She instructed Sonar to hit the Like and Subscribe button on YouTube to generate profits. Subsequently, other Telegram users contacted Sonar, sending him links and urging him to register for these tasks.

Trusting the legitimacy of the offers, Sonar made payments totalling ₹35.25 lakh into different bank accounts as directed by the scammers. However, these transactions turned out to be part of a financial deception scheme.

The Wakad Police are currently investigating the matter further.

