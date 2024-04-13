 Pimpri-Chinchwad: Universities Must Continue To Be Relevant To Society, Says Former President Ram Nath Kovind
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePimpri-Chinchwad: Universities Must Continue To Be Relevant To Society, Says Former President Ram Nath Kovind

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Universities Must Continue To Be Relevant To Society, Says Former President Ram Nath Kovind

Ram Nath Kovind spoke at the 15th convocation ceremony of Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth in Pimpri

PTIUpdated: Saturday, April 13, 2024, 04:42 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Universities Must Continue To Be Relevant To Society, Says Former President Ram Nath Kovind |

Universities must continue to be relevant to society and the nation, and contribute to the upliftment, former president Ram Nath Kovind said on Saturday.

Kovind spoke at the 15th convocation ceremony of Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth in Pimpri.

ISRO chairman Somanath S and SB Mujumdar, chancellor of Symbiosis International University among other dignitaries were present for the event.

Read Also
VIDEOS: EAM S Jaishankar Gets Rousing Welcome In Pune; Talks About Pakistan, China, Russia-Ukraine...
article-image

"Our universities must continue to be always relevant to the society and the nation. They must contribute to the upliftment of the society. We must align ourselves with the national missions and challenges," he said.

The Central government has launched programmes such as the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Digital India, Make In India, Vikasit Bharat and other initiatives that can lift India to the state of advanced nations, Kovind said.

Innovation is the key to success in today's world, he said, adding that the digital revolution is sweeping the world and technology is completely changing every facet of life.

Read Also
PUNE VIRAL | 'Give Him An Award': X Users Come Up With Witty Comments After PMPML Driver Halts Bus...
article-image

"In this rapidly changing landscape, we cannot overlook the transformative impact of artificial intelligence and machine learning. Embrace the technological advancement tools to empower educators and students, ensuring our education system remains dynamic to meet the challenges of tomorrow," Kovind said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Universities Must Continue To Be Relevant To Society, Says Former President Ram...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Universities Must Continue To Be Relevant To Society, Says Former President Ram...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dhule Gets Its First Woman Candidate, Four In Khandesh

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dhule Gets Its First Woman Candidate, Four In Khandesh

Understanding Pune's Electoral Landscape: Breakdown Of Voters, Contestants, Date of Polling & More...

Understanding Pune's Electoral Landscape: Breakdown Of Voters, Contestants, Date of Polling & More...

Nashik: Separate Section For Transgenders in District Hospitals

Nashik: Separate Section For Transgenders in District Hospitals

Jalgaon Implements Unique Training Pattern for Election Officers

Jalgaon Implements Unique Training Pattern for Election Officers