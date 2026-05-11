Pimpri-Chinchwad: Unauthorised Temples & Mosques Razed During PCMC Demolition Operation In Chikhali-Kudalwadi

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Unauthorised Temples & Mosques Razed During PCMC Demolition Operation In Kudalwadi | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation carried out a late-night demolition drive against unauthorised constructions in the Chikhali, Kudalwadi and Jadhavwadi areas under its ‘C’ Regional Ward Office on Sunday. During the operation, illegal structures spread across 4,336.28 square feet were demolished.

According to civic officials, the action targeted unauthorised tin sheds in Survey No. 700 on the road from Visawa Chowk to the Kudalwadi Police Outpost; illegal brick structures and tin sheds on Jadhavwadi Road; unauthorised RCC construction near the Kudalwadi Police Outpost in Survey No. 678; and illegal tin sheds on Savta Mali Mandir Road in Jadhavwadi.

Mosques & Temples Demolished?

Administrative sources said the action included demolition of four unauthorised religious structures, including two temples and two mosques. However, PCMC Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryawanshi avoided giving specific details about the religious structures and stated only that action had been taken against unauthorised constructions.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Dr Suryawanshi and Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey. A heavy police force was deployed during the drive. The team included 12 deputy engineers from the Building Permission Department, four junior engineers, 24 civil engineering assistants, anti-encroachment staff from eight zonal offices, municipal security personnel, around 1,200 police officers and staff, and 218 MSF jawans.

About The Action…

Authorities also deployed 10 Poclain machines, 10 JCBs, 50 labourers, three fire tenders and two ambulances for the operation. Officials from the municipal administration and the electricity distribution company were also present.

The civic body had earlier carried out a large-scale anti-encroachment drive in Kudalwadi in February 2025, during which unauthorised warehouses, scrap shops and tin sheds spread over nearly 850 acres were demolished. Officials said the latest drive is part of continued action against illegal constructions in the area.

Read Also Pune Municipal Corporation Cracks Down On Illegal RMC Plants; Major Early Morning Demolition Drive

Were Religious Structures Removed?

Speaking about the operation, Dr Vijay Suryawanshi said citizens should not construct any unauthorised structures in the city. He said the municipal corporation would continue strict action against illegal constructions and appealed to residents to cooperate in the planned development of the city.

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Meanwhile, Mahesh Landge said bulldozers were used against unauthorised religious structures in Kudalwadi early on Monday morning. He stated that action against illegal places of worship was necessary and added that no compromise would be made on security issues.

He also said that although some Hindu religious structures were affected during the drive, efforts would be made to re-establish them at authorised locations as per rules.