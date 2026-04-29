Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Demolishes 33 Illegal Structures On Wakad-Bhosari BRTS Road | WATCH

Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Demolishes 33 Illegal Structures On Wakad-Bhosari BRTS Road | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Wednesday carried out a major anti-encroachment drive along the Jagtap Dairy Chowk to Wakad Chowk stretch on Wakad-Bhosari BRTS road, demolishing 33 unauthorised structures and issuing a strong warning to illegal builders.

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The action began around 10 am under the ‘D’ zonal office. Civic teams removed tin sheds and other illegal constructions spread across nearly 6,945 square metres on both sides of the road. Officials said a list of 104 properties in Wakad had been identified for action. Structures with court stays were not touched.

The drive was conducted on the orders of PCMC Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryawanshi and under the guidance of Additional Commissioner Trupti Sandbhor. It was led by Zonal Officer Ashwini Gaikwad along with senior officials from the encroachment and engineering departments.

A large team was deployed to ensure smooth execution. Around 150 civic staff, 104 police personnel, and 60 Maharashtra Security Force jawans were present at the site. The operation used 16 JCB machines. One fire engine and two ambulances were also kept on standby.

Civic officials said the main aim of the drive is to curb the growing number of unauthorised constructions and ensure planned urban development. They warned that such strict action would continue across the city.

Commissioner Suryawanshi said controlling illegal construction is essential for sustainable growth in Pimpri-Chinchwad. He urged citizens to follow building rules and avoid unauthorised work, adding that violations will face strict action. The anti-encroachment drive is expected to continue in the area on Wednesday as well.