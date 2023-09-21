 Pimpri-Chinchwad: Speeding Tanker Clash Turns Fatal For Bike-Borne Man
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Speeding Tanker Clash Turns Fatal For Bike-Borne Man

Bhosari police have initiated an investigation into the case

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, September 21, 2023, 03:54 PM IST
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Speeding Tanker Clash Turns Fatal For Bike-Borne Man | Representational Image

In a tragic incident on Wednesday, a high-speed tanker collided with a motorcycle in Phugewadi. The motorcycle rider, identified as 49-year-old Mintusingh Himmatsingh Narang, lost his life in the accident when the tanker's wheel rolled over his head during the collision.

Following the accident, Narang's relative, Harshmeet Kaur, filed a formal complaint at the Bhosari police station. Consequently, authorities swiftly registered a case against the tanker's driver, Santosh Kisanrao Honrao, a resident of Theur Phata, Kunjirwadi.

According to the police report, Narang was going to Chinchwad for work. Tragedy struck in Phugewadi around 4pm when the speeding tanker, driven by Honrao, collided with Narang's two-wheeler. The force of the impact caused Narang to be thrown from his bike, and unfortunately, the tanker's wheel inflicted severe injuries that led to his death. Upon arrival at the hospital, doctors declared Narang deceased.

Meanwhile, Bhosari police have initiated an investigation into the case.

