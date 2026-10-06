Pimpri-Chinchwad Police's ‘Mission Wanted’ Drive: 247 Suspects Nabbed, 2,341 Still On Run; Anti-Gunda Squad Excels | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have arrested 247 wanted and absconding suspects during a special 15-day drive launched to track down people who had been evading arrest. The Anti-Gunda Squad topped the Crime Branch’s internal ranking, scoring 132 points after arresting 21 suspects, including six booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

However, despite the drive, 2,341 suspects are yet to be traced, according to police data. The figures show the scale of the challenge before the commissionerate as it continues its search for wanted suspects. Police Commissioner Vinoy Kumar Choubey said the drive would continue with the same intensity.

Police had 2,667 wanted suspects on radar

“This special campaign was launched to bring individuals to justice who committed serious offences and absconded, as well as those who have been wanted for a long time. The police stations and the Crime Branch have performed well. The search for the remaining absconding accused will continue with the same intensity,” Choubey said.

The campaign was launched after police identified a large number of suspects who were wanted in different cases within the commissionerate limits. Before the operation, police had 2,667 suspects on their radar. This included 2,635 wanted suspects and 32 absconders.

Following directions from Choubey, separate teams from police stations and the Crime Branch were formed. The teams used available intelligence to trace the suspects. Police also checked their old addresses and contacted relatives and other known persons to locate them. The operation focused on suspects who had managed to remain away from the police for long periods.

During the drive, police stations arrested 140 suspects, while the Crime Branch arrested 107. Police also cleared 79 cases for reasons including the death of the suspect, closure of cases, pre-arrest proceedings and duplicate entries. As a result, 326 cases were cleared during the campaign. Even after this, 2,341 suspects remain to be traced.

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Anti-Gunda Squad leads Crime Branch

The Anti-Gunda Squad emerged as the top-performing Crime Branch unit with 132 points. The squad arrested 21 suspects. This included six suspects booked under MCOCA, nine suspects involved in serious offences and six suspects involved in other crimes.

Crime Branch Unit Three finished second with 103 points. It arrested more suspects than the Anti-Gunda Squad, with 24 arrests. Its arrests included one suspect booked under MCOCA, eight suspects in serious offences and 15 suspects in other cases. The Anti-Gunda Squad, however, scored more points because the internal system gave greater weight to arrests involving serious and organised crime.

Crime Branch Unit One and Unit Two jointly secured third place with 84 points each. Unit Four scored 69 points, while the Anti-Property Theft/Anti-Dacoity Cell scored 24 points. The Anti-Narcotics Cell scored 18 points and the Anti-Extortion Cell scored three points.

Hinjawadi Police Station tops station-wise ranking

Among individual police stations, Hinjawadi Police Station secured the first position with 84 points after arresting 19 suspects. Pimpri Police Station stood second with 57 points and 12 arrests. Sangvi Police Station finished third with 54 points after arresting 10 suspects.

Sant Tukaram Nagar and Wakad police stations scored 48 points each. Nigdi scored 42 points, followed by Chikhali with 37, Talegaon Dabhade with 33, Chakan North with 30 and Alandi with 27 points.

Police say absconders are now under pressure

The operation has also increased pressure on suspects who had been avoiding arrest. Police teams reopened old case files and worked on information about the suspects, their relatives, old addresses and known contacts. The intensified search has also forced some wanted suspects to change their hideouts, police said.

With more than 2,300 suspects still to be traced, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police said the operation will continue. Choubey warned that those who commit crimes and try to evade arrest will continue to be pursued.

“This action sends a clear message that if you commit a crime and abscond, the police will reach you,” he said.