Pimpri Chinchwad Police Launches New Initiative To Enhance Safety For Senior Citizens | Representative Photo

The Pimpri Chinchwad Police has introduced a new initiative aimed at enhancing the safety and well-being of senior citizens in the region. As part of this initiative, the police department has initiated a pilot project for a dedicated Senior Citizen Cell, which will commence on July 7, starting from the Hinjewadi Police Station. The primary goal of this project is to establish a specialized unit that caters to the unique needs and concerns of senior citizens. The Senior Citizen Cell will act as a central point of contact, offering assistance, guidance, and support to elderly residents who require police intervention or support services.

Special program on July 7

To mark the launch of the pilot project, the Pimpri Chinchwad Police has organized a program on July 7. This program aims to create an interactive platform where senior citizens can engage with police officials, voice their concerns, and provide suggestions to enhance their safety and security. It will also serve as an opportunity for the police department to educate elderly residents about the forthcoming services and initiatives that will be available through the Senior Citizen Cell.

The program will include informative sessions on various topics, such as personal safety, crime prevention, and the legal rights of senior citizens. Discussions on building stronger community partnerships and promoting better police-citizen relationships will also be held. Through these interactive sessions, the Pimpri Chinchwad Police aims to foster trust, confidence, and collaboration between senior citizens and law enforcement agencies.

The success of the pilot project relies on the active participation and feedback of senior citizens. Their input will be crucial in shaping the future services and initiatives of the Senior Citizen Cell, ensuring its effectiveness in addressing the specific needs and concerns of the elderly population in Pimpri Chinchwad.

The Pimpri Chinchwad Police's new initiative for senior citizens and the upcoming pilot project for the Senior Citizen Cell demonstrate the department's commitment to community-oriented policing and its efforts to create a safe and inclusive environment for all residents. The police department encourages all senior citizens in the region to attend the program on July 7 and actively engage in shaping the services and support provided by the Senior Citizen Cell.

Senior Police Inspector Vivek Mugalikar explained that this is a pilot project aimed at collecting data on senior citizens who live alone and experience loneliness. "Many senior citizens, including couples, live alone and face difficulties due to health issues. The police department will deploy one constable and an officer to address the problems faced by senior citizens. They will also seek assistance from NGOs to gather data on senior citizens," he added.

