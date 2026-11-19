Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Bust Interstate SIM Card Racket Linked To Dubai Cyber Fraud | Representational image (AI-generated)

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Cyber Police have busted an interstate network that allegedly supplied 10,000 to 12,000 Indian SIM cards to cyber fraudsters operating from Dubai.

Seven people, including the alleged mastermind who was deported from Dubai, have been arrested in the case.

Police said the network procured SIM cards using customers' identities and supplied them to suspects in Dubai for cyber fraud.

The SIM cards were allegedly used to make fraudulent calls, create fake applications and email accounts, and link bank accounts to carry out fraudulent transactions without revealing the actual identities of those involved.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Rohidas Pawar said the alleged mastermind, Sumant alias Nanu Dasare (26), was operating from Dubai in collusion with a Chinese national.

He was brought back to India following a Look Out Circular (LOC) and coordination through Interpol. A Pimpri-Chinchwad Cyber Police team took him into custody at Mumbai airport.

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How The SIM Card Racket Operated

The investigation began with a case registered at the Pimpri-Chinchwad Cyber Police Station under Sections 318(4), 317(2), 61(2) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

The police initially arrested Tushar Choudhary (29), a resident of Chikhali, and Adarsh Waghmare (27), from Akurdi. Choudhary allegedly provided his bank account to receive cyber fraud money and withdrew the amount himself. Waghmare was allegedly involved in handling the account.

During their investigation, police identified Dasare as the alleged mastermind. After his arrest, investigators found that he had obtained 10,000 to 12,000 SIM cards from two Mumbai-based suppliers, Manish Wadhwa (44), from Ambarnath, and Mahesh Choithramani (60), from Kalyan.

Police arrested both suppliers after analysing technical evidence. Their investigation revealed that they had procured the SIM cards from two other suspects, Suraj Chikwa (32), from Vikhroli, and Raja Kumar (31), from Thane.

Customers Were Allegedly Duped To Obtain SIM Cards

According to the police, Chikwa and Kumar worked in SIM card sales for a mobile service provider. They allegedly obtained SIM cards in the names of customers who approached them.

However, instead of handing over the activated SIM cards, they allegedly gave customers excuses such as an expired one-time password (OTP) or a server issue. They then supplied the SIM cards to their associates in exchange for money.

Police also found during the investigation that Wadhwa and Choithramani had travelled to Dubai 25 to 30 times, based on their passport records. They allegedly supplied the SIM cards to Dasare during these visits.

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Police Probe Wider Network

With the arrest of all seven suspects, investigators are now examining the data linked to the SIM cards to identify the number of cyber fraud cases in which they may have been used.

Police are also trying to establish the extent of the network and identify other people involved in the racket.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Pawar said complaints of online fraud were being received daily at the Pimpri-Chinchwad Cyber Police Station. He said the investigation had revealed that cyber fraudsters were operating from abroad while using Indian bank accounts and SIM cards to target victims.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Vinay Kumar Chaubey and senior officers. Assistant Police Inspector Pravin Swami and his team led the investigation.