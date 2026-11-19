Pimpri-Chinchwad Shiv Sena (UBT) leader announces Rs 71,000 reward for slapping Shaina NC | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Shiv Sena (UBT) Pimpri-Chinchwad city president Chetan Pawar on Thursday announced a cash reward of ₹71,000 for anyone who slaps Shaina NC, national spokesperson and national secretary of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

The announcement comes amid an escalating political row over the alleged tearing of a photograph of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray by Shaina during a protest in Mumbai.

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Speaking to the media on Thursday, Pawar said a reward of ₹1 lakh had already been announced by a Shiv Sena (UBT) functionary in Mumbai. He said the Pimpri-Chinchwad unit would offer an additional ₹71,000 in cash to anyone who slaps Shaina.

“We are announcing that whoever slaps Shaina NC will be given ₹71,000 in cash on behalf of the Pimpri-Chinchwad city Shiv Sena (UBT),” Pawar said.

However, Pawar also claimed that his party had always upheld the dignity and honour of women. He said assaulting a woman was not right and that the party would continue to respect women.

In the same statement, he questioned Shaina's understanding of Balasaheb Thackeray's ideology. He said there was nothing to learn from someone who had no awareness of these issues.

Row over Balasaheb Thackeray's photograph

The controversy began on Wednesday during a press conference organised by the Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Mumbai to protest against references to Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar in Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love.

During the protest, party leaders tore pages from the book. Shaina was also seen tearing a photograph showing Balasaheb Thackeray striking an effigy of Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar with a slipper. The incident was caught on camera and triggered criticism from Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders.

Shaina, however, denied deliberately disrespecting Balasaheb. She maintained that she had torn the portion showing Aiyar and not Balasaheb's photograph. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde also defended her explanation.

On Thursday, Shaina apologised to Balasaheb's admirers if her actions had hurt their feelings, while maintaining that she had never intended to disrespect the late Shiv Sena founder.

The incident has triggered a fresh confrontation between the rival Shiv Sena factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde.