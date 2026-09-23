Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Book 50 Ganesh Mandals For DJ, Laser Violations During Immersion

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commisisonerate (PCPC) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have registered cases against 50 Ganesh mandals for allegedly violating noise restrictions during Ganesh immersion processions. The mandals were booked for using DJ systems and laser lights beyond permissible limits. The police have also seized DJ equipment from 40 mandals, while action to seize equipment from the remaining mandals is underway.

The action was taken during the immersion processions after several mandals allegedly ignored repeated appeals to follow noise regulations. Police had held meetings with mandals before Ganeshotsav and urged them to keep sound levels within the prescribed limits. The cases have been registered across all four police zones of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissionerate.

21 cases registered in Zone 2

Zone 2 recorded the highest number of cases, with 21 mandals booked for noise violations. Of these, four cases were registered in Bavdhan, five in Kalewadi, one in Hinjawadi and 10 in Wakad. Zone 1 recorded 15 cases. These included three in Nigdi, two in Pimpri and 10 in Sangvi. Five cases were registered in Zone 3. Bhosari MIDC and Bhosari recorded two cases each, while one case was registered in Chakan South.

Zone 4 recorded nine cases. Five were registered in Talegaon Dabhade, one in Talegaon MIDC, one in South Mahalunge MIDC and two in Shirgaon. The DJ equipment seized by the police is estimated to be worth lakhs of rupees.

Wakad mandal booked after video goes viral

The Kaveri Nagar Police Line Ganesh Festival Mandal in Wakad was also booked for allegedly using DJ systems and laser lights during the immersion procession. Police took action after videos of the alleged violation surfaced on social media.

The DJ equipment used by the mandal was seized, according to the police. The action has drawn attention in the area as police continued enforcement against mandals that allegedly breached the noise restrictions during the festival.

Police had warned mandals before immersion

The police had held meetings with Ganesh mandals ahead of the immersion processions. They appealed to organisers to follow the prescribed noise limits and avoid activities that could cause inconvenience to residents.

The restrictions are aimed at controlling noise levels in different zones. Excessive sound from DJ systems can cause disturbance to children, senior citizens and students, besides affecting patients and other vulnerable groups.

Despite the warnings, police said several mandals continued to use high-volume DJ systems during the processions. The cases were registered as part of the enforcement action taken during the immersion period. The police have also continued the process of seizing equipment from mandals against which cases were registered.

The action comes amid heightened scrutiny of noise levels during public celebrations in Pimpri-Chinchwad, with police and civic authorities focusing on compliance with prescribed noise limits during festival processions.