Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC's Ambitious Administrative Building Project On Track For Completion | X/@PCMCSarathi

Construction of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation's (PCMC) new administrative building is progressing smoothly, with key milestones already achieved. Launched in January 2023, this ambitious project aims to centralise all municipal offices under one roof, making services more accessible to citizens and improving operational efficiency. The building is expected to be completed within three years.

With the excavation, foundation, and basement levels finished, work has now progressed to the construction of the ground floor. Once completed, the new facility will include public amenities such as a citizen service centre, a multipurpose hall, and an e-governance centre, making it easier for residents to interact with municipal services. Spaces for community gatherings, exhibitions, and public events will also be part of the design.

Situated on an expansive 8.65-acre plot, the building will be a modern hub for centralised services while also showcasing PCMC’s commitment to sustainable development. Designed as a green building, the facility aims to achieve the prestigious GRIHA 5-Star and IGBC Platinum ratings for its environmental performance. Key features include solar energy utilisation, water recycling systems, and extensive green spaces, reflecting PCMC's focus on balancing growth with ecological responsibility.

Commenting on the project’s progress, PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh said, “This new administrative building will not only enhance operational efficiency but will also improve citizens' access to key services. We are committed to creating a modern, user-friendly environment that is both functional and sustainable.” He further emphasised that the project is on track and designed to offer a seamless experience for the public, with a wide range of services available under one roof.

With the excavation, foundation work, and three basements completed, the next phase focusses on constructing the building’s floors. This state-of-the-art infrastructure is set to become a landmark in Pimpri-Chinchwad, reflecting the city’s commitment to efficient governance and sustainable development. KMV Projects Ltd. Hyderabad is the contractor for the project, and Sunil Patil Associates Pvt Ltd is serving as the architect and project manager consultant.

Key Highlights:

Project Cost: ₹312.20 crore (accepted tender cost ₹286 crore)

Project Area: 8.65-acre plot with a built-up area of 91,459 square metres

Sustainable Features: Solar energy, water recycling, and green spaces

Modern Amenities: Citizen service centre, multipurpose hall, e-governance centre, library, clinic, and more

Project Timeline: 36 months from January 2023, with excavation and basements already completed