Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC To Launch 'Green City Action Plan' Soon; Invites Citizen Feedback | File Photo

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will soon launch its 'Green City Action Plan,' detailing the city's ambitions for environmental sustainability. This includes addressing air, water, and noise pollution, protecting biodiversity, managing solid waste, improving health and transportation, reducing carbon emissions, and reviving rivers.

Active participation of the citizens is crucial, and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Shekhar Singh has appealed for feedback from citizens by August 8.

"As the population of the city steadily increases, so does the need and demand for development. While pursuing sustainable development, it is necessary to include environmental aspects. Citizens are increasingly aware of sustainability and climate issues. Accordingly, action plans are being prepared by the PCMC, and efforts are being made to implement these plans. For effective results, a unified approach with all stakeholders in the city is essential. The city needs to invest in dedicated research to identify key issues, recommend solutions, and implement them with the support of active city stakeholders. The PCMC intends to take such steps for the sustainable development of the city," the civic body stated in a release.

"This plan will include findings from a green city assessment conducted using IFC’s APEX online software tool. The Global APEX Green Cities software plays a pivotal role in identifying, assessing, and prioritizing green city actions based on key indicators like carbon savings, energy savings, and cost," it added.