Pimpri Chinchwad: PCMC Launches New English Medium Secondary School in Phugewadi

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has inaugurated Lokmanya Tilak English Medium Secondary School in Phugewadi, marking a significant step in enhancing access to quality education for local students. The new school is part of a Public Private Partnership (PPP) initiative with iTeach Foundation and aims to address the growing demand for English medium education for students transitioning from primary to secondary school in the region.

The school currently accommodates 238 students and 17 teaching and non-teaching staff members. It provides a much-needed bridge for students from nearby primary schools, helping them smoothly transition into English medium secondary education.

PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh, emphasizing the corporation’s commitment to offering quality education and improving the overall infrastructure, said, "Our goal is not just to provide access to education but to create an environment where students can thrive academically, physically, and emotionally. The launch of this new English medium secondary school reflects our commitment to raising the standards of education in Pimpri-Chinchwad. In addition to quality teaching, we have instructed the addition of several new facilities, including a well-equipped playground, so that students have the space to engage in physical activities and overall development."

Additional Commissioner Pradip Jambhale Patil spoke about the difficulties faced by students transitioning from Marathi medium primary schools to private English medium secondary schools. “We understand the challenges students face when adapting to different teaching methodologies and environments. Our new school will provide a familiar, supportive learning atmosphere to help them succeed in this aspect.”

The school, offering grades 8 to 10, is equipped with modern infrastructure and will be managed by iTeach Foundation, which will oversee teacher training, curriculum development, and student assessment. Students from two existing English medium primary schools—Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj English Medium Primary School in Bhosari and Mahatma Phule English Medium Primary School in Dalvinagar, Chinchwad—are eligible for enrollment in the secondary school.