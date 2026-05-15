Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Issues Notices To 179 Developers Over Dust Pollution | File Photo

Citing increased pollution from dust generated by construction projects, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has issued notices to 179 real estate developers. The administration has warned that the guidelines issued to mitigate pollution must be strictly implemented and that failure to comply will invite punitive action. It further stated that continued non-compliance and a lack of remedial measures could lead to the suspension of construction permits.

The PCMC had previously issued directives requiring the installation of protective netting (green nets) to contain dust and the regular cleaning of roads surrounding construction sites. However, the civic body subsequently received complaints alleging that developers were failing to implement these regulations. Acting on these complaints, officials conducted on-site inspections of the projects, which revealed that the developers had indeed failed to undertake the necessary remedial measures. Consequently, notices were served to the 179 developers who had neglected to implement these pollution-control measures.

Pollution levels are particularly high in areas such as Wakad, Tathawade, Punawale, Ravet, Kiwale, Bhosari, Chikhali, Moshi, Nigdi, Pimpri, Talawade, Pimple Gurav, Kasarwadi, Sangvi, Dapodi, Akurdi, Pimple Nilakh, Rahatani, Kalewadi, Charholi and Wadmukhwadi due to extensive industrial activity and heavy vehicular traffic. Furthermore, dust levels are rising because of ongoing infrastructure projects, including metro works, flyover construction and road-widening projects. The Environment Department noted that, in many locations, construction materials are left exposed in the open. As a result, dust is being carried by the wind, leading to increased air pollution.

The Environment Department stated that air and noise pollution levels are escalating because construction developers are failing to adhere to regulatory norms. Notices have been issued to the 179 developers found violating these rules. The administration has reiterated that if appropriate remedial measures are not implemented, construction work at these sites will be halted.

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Construction activities are being suspended from 10pm to 7am, said Sunil Bhagwani, Joint City Engineer of PCMC’s Construction Department.