Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Gives Last Chance To Avail Up to 50% Property Tax Discount Before June 30

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Building | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Property owners in Pimpri-Chinchwad have only a few days left to avail discounts of up to 50% on property tax, as the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has set June 30, 2026, as the final deadline. After this, taxpayers will have to pay the full amount, and legal recovery action will begin against defaulters from July 1.

The civic body is offering discounts ranging from 5% to 50% to encourage timely tax payment. A 5% rebate is available for paying property tax before June 30, while an additional 5% discount is offered for online payments.

Women Eligible For 30% Discount…

Residential properties owned by women are eligible for a 30% discount. Persons with disabilities can get a 50% rebate on one property. Freedom fighters, soldier widows, or their wives are also eligible for a 50% discount on one residential property.

PCMC is also offering tax benefits to housing societies and institutions that adopt eco-friendly practices. Discounts are available for projects such as on-site composting, sewage treatment plants (STPs), zero-waste initiatives and green buildings.

Mayor Urges Citizens To Pay Taxes…

The Taxation and Tax Collection Department said many property owners have already paid their taxes and benefited from the scheme. However, a large number of taxpayers are yet to clear their dues. The department has appealed to them to pay before the deadline and take advantage of the available concessions.

The civic body said the revenue collected through property tax is used for roads, water supply, sanitation, healthcare, gardens and other development works across the city.

Mayor Ravi Landge urged citizens to pay their taxes before June 30 and contribute to the city's development. He said property tax is one of the key sources of funds needed to improve civic amenities.

Read Also Pune Civic Body Urges Citizens To Avail Property Tax Rebate Before May 31

‘Lakhs Of Property Owners Already Paid Taxes’

Municipal Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryavanshi said lakhs of property owners have already paid their taxes and received financial benefits through the discount scheme. He appealed to defaulters to clear their pending dues before the deadline so that development works and public services can continue without disruption.

Sachin Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of the Taxation and Tax Collection Department, warned that legal action to recover pending taxes will begin from July 1. He said the process may include notices, property seizure and other measures as per the rules. He urged citizens to pay their taxes before June 30 to avoid action and avail themselves of the available discounts.