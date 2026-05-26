Pune Civic Body Urges Citizens To Avail Property Tax Rebate Before May 31 | Sourced

With just five days remaining to avail the concessional property tax rebate, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has urged citizens to pay their dues before May 31 to benefit from the 5% and 10% discount schemes announced for the 2026-27 financial year.

According to the PMC’s Tax Assessment and Tax Collection Department, the civic body has already issued all property tax bills for the current financial year. The administration said the rebate will be applicable only to those property owners who clear their entire property tax amount within the stipulated deadline.

PMC officials stated that the city has nearly 15.05 lakh properties within municipal limits. Between April 1 and May 25, 2026, till 6pm, around 4.96 lakh property owners deposited ₹846.78 crore towards property tax collection.

Of the total amount collected, ₹214.89 crore was paid through cheques by 51,992 property owners, while ₹74.87 crore was deposited in cash by 86,309 citizens. The highest share of tax collection came through online and digital payment modes, with 3.58 lakh property owners paying ₹557.02 crore digitally, accounting for over 72% of the total collection.

The civic administration appealed to citizens to avoid a last-minute rush at ward offices and civic facilitation centres by opting for online payment facilities available on the PMC property tax portal.

Apart from the online system, property tax payments can also be made through designated branches of Bank of Maharashtra, ICICI Bank, and Cosmos Bank.

PMC officials said timely tax payments would contribute significantly towards civic development works across the city