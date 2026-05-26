Pune Crime Branch Busts Mephentermine Injection Racket; History-Sheeter Arrested, 83 Bottles Seized | File Pic (Representative Photo)

The Anti-Extortion Cell of Pune Crime Branch has arrested a history-sheeter for allegedly selling Mephentermine injections to youngsters for intoxication purposes. Police seized 83 bottles of the injection from the accused during the operation, officials said on Tuesday.

The arrested accused has been identified as Abhishek Khandu Bhadange (25), a resident of Hingane Mala in Hadapsar. He is a record criminal and had earlier faced preventive detention action. Police said he had recently been released from jail.

Police Constable Nitin Mundhe lodged a complaint at Kalepadal Police Station, following which a case was registered against Bhadange.

According to the investigation, the accused was procuring Mephentermine injection bottles through a banned mobile application. He allegedly used WhatsApp and Instagram to sell the injections to young customers seeking narcotic effects.

Acting on a tip-off received by Constable Mundhe, the Anti-Extortion Cell laid a trap and apprehended the accused. During the raid, police recovered 83 bottles of the injection from his possession.

Investigations further revealed that Bhadange did not possess any legal licence to sell the medicine. Police also found that he had not received any authorised medical or pharmaceutical training related to the sale or use of such drugs, yet he continued the illegal business.

The operation was carried out under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Ram Rajmane by a team comprising Surendra Jagdale, Kanifnath Karkhele, and Tanaji Deshmukh.