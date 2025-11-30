Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Faces Heat As Dog Bite Cases Spike; Just 844 Sterilisations Conducted This Year | Anand Chaini

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Stray Dog Menace Is increasing day by day in Pimpri-Chinchwad, as officials announced on Saturday that this year alone, a total of 20,664 dog bites have taken place in the city. Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is claiming to be trying their best, as they are constantly doing sterilisation surgeries to reduce the population of dogs and bite incidents. With a population estimate of around 1 lakh dogs in the city, the civic body has conducted around 43,680 surgeries in the past five years.

Stray dogs has become a national debate, where dog bite cases are increasing, and so is their population across the country. The country is divided into two sides, one that supports the dogs wholeheartedly, while the other opposes their presence among humans. Even in Maharashtra, the debate mirrors the country’s sentiments towards the dogs.

Recent Court Statements on Dogs

The Supreme Court's order on 7th November is the most recent major ruling. It mandates the immediate removal of stray dogs from public institutions, including schools, hospitals, railway stations, and others. Their relocation was said to be done at designated shelters for sterilisation and vaccination. It has explicitly prohibited their release back into the same area.

The Bombay High Court's jurisdiction is now seeing a statewide mandate as of the Government Resolution (GR) issued on 25th November to strictly enforce this SC order. This includes the requirement for civic bodies to create designated feeding zones and stock anti-rabies vaccines. It has significantly impacted dog lovers who previously fed strays in open public spaces.

Growing Bite Incidents in Pimpri-Chinchwad

According to PCMC reports, over 20,000 cases of dog bites have taken place this year alone, until the end of October. In the last 10 years, over 1.70 lakh people were reported to be bitten by dogs in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area alone.

Dog Bite Statistics

Year Cases

2016-17 10,533

2017-18 13,558

2018-19 14,842

2019-20 12,751

2020-21 13,832

2021-22 13,892

2022-23 18,500

2023-24 24,169

2024-25 28,099

2025-26 20,664 (Up to October)

Total - 1,70,840

PCMC’s Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Khot, in charge of the Veterinary Department, said, "Vaccinations and surgeries are being performed on stray dogs. The records of dog bites at the municipal hospital include patients from both the city and rural areas. Separate records are not maintained for patients from the city and outside the city. This is why the dog bite statistics appear high."

PCMC’s Sterilisation Surgeries

To curb the rising number of stray dogs in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area, the PCMC has undertaken a dog sterilisation programme. Under this initiative, 43,680 stray dogs have been sterilised in the last five years. In the current year, 844 dogs have undergone sterilisation surgery up to October. The PCMC is also focusing on anti-rabies vaccination. The Veterinary Department stated that there are approximately 1 lakh stray dogs in the city. It's also believed that sterilised dogs get calmer compared to non-sterilised dogs, making them not bite humans.

Dog Surgery Statistics

Year Surgeries

2020-21 21,737

2021-22 12,698

2022-23 1,421

2023-24 3,598

2024-25 3,346

2025-26 844 (Up to October)

Total - 43,680

Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Khot said that four surgeons and staff have been appointed for the dog sterilisation surgeries. There are four vehicles for catching dogs, and 20 sterilisation surgeries are performed per day. For two years, the cost was covered by Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds, but the PCMC has been bearing the expense since August. He added that the infrastructure to house the one lakh stray dogs in the city is not available and will need to be created.

People Divided On Dog Debate

Sonam Sharma, a dog lover in the city, said, “Every voiceless creature has the right to live, find food and reside in peace. Stray animals have not encroached upon our space; we have encroached upon theirs. As humans, we don't have the right to remove them from anywhere. This planet belongs as much to the animals as it does to us. We must find ways to coexist rather than do injustice to any animal. Blaming the animals alone is unfair when the real problem is years of mismanagement and lack of planned implementation.”

Imran Qureshi of Pimple Gurav said, “I’m not against animals, but the stray dog population has become genuinely dangerous in many PCMC areas. Children can’t walk alone, riders get chased, and seniors feel unsafe stepping out after dark. Every week, someone in our locality reports a bite or a fall. How long are citizens supposed to adjust? The authorities need to act firmly before someone suffers a serious or fatal injury. I was bitten last month while returning home from work, and the incident really shook me. I don’t hate dogs, but the attack came from a pack that had been chasing riders for weeks.”