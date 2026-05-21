Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Demolishes Unauthorised Structure Inside Joggers Park Amid Political Row | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Wednesday demolished an unauthorised structure being built inside Joggers Park in Shivtej Nagar under the Bhosari Assembly constituency, following a political dispute between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The anti-encroachment department carried out the demolition early in the morning using two JCB machines. A heavy police force was deployed at the spot to avoid any untoward incident during the action.

MLA Mahesh Landge Dragged In…

The structure, which was allegedly being built as a temple inside the public park in Ward No. 11, had sparked controversy over the past few days. The issue led to a confrontation between local BJP corporators and former NCP mayor Mangala Kadam.

Kadam had publicly confronted BJP MLA Mahesh Landge on the road and questioned him over the construction. She had alleged that Landge had issued a letter supporting the project. However, environmental activists, local residents and BJP corporators strongly opposed the construction, claiming it was unauthorised and illegal.

What Was The Incident?

Following the demolition, environmentalists gathered inside the park and celebrated the action taken by the civic administration.

The controversy had intensified after rumours spread that the construction was being funded through the MLA development fund. After the matter came to light, the municipal administration sought clarification from the District Planning Committee regarding approval for the project.

Officials later confirmed that no permission had been granted by the committee for the construction. Based on this, the civic administration decided to remove the encroachment.

Despite her son, Kushagra Kadam, being a ruling BJP corporator from Ward No. 10, Mangala Kadam was unable to stop the demolition drive.

Municipal officials said the structure was unauthorised, and action was taken as part of the corporation’s anti-encroachment drive to protect public spaces and maintain the park area.