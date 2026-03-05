Pimpri-Chinchwad: Muslim Community Files Complaint Against BJP MLA Mahesh Landge Over Alleged Hate Speech | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A formal complaint has been filed with the Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police on behalf of the Muslim community of Pimpri-Chinchwad city against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Bhosari, Mahesh Landge. The Muslim community are protesting an allegedly controversial speech delivered by MLA Mahesh Landge in Ahilyanagar District on Sunday.

Through this memorandum, which was submitted to Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sarang Awad on Thursday, the community has demanded that a criminal case be registered and legal action be taken against MLA Landge. The Muslim community in the Pimpri-Chinchwad city accuse him of making statements that cause religious polarisation and spread hatred.

In the complaint filed by the Muslim community, it is stated that on Sunday (2nd March 2026), MLA Mahesh Landge made offensive remarks aimed at creating a communal rift during a public meeting held in Ahilyanagar. The complainants allege that this speech has the potential to incite enmity between two communities and create an atmosphere of tension in society.

According to the complainants, despite holding a constitutional post, MLA Landge used highly irresponsible words to provoke communal and religious sentiments. The memorandum further notes that these statements have hurt the religious sentiments of the Muslim community and could lead to the spread of hatred and discontent.

Furthermore, the complaint mentions that a video of the said speech has gone viral on social media platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook. The community argues that this is likely to aggravate the situation. The complainants expressed disappointment that although the Supreme Court of India and the Bombay High Court have directed the police administration to file cases suo motu (on their own motion) regarding such hate speeches, no action has been taken yet.

Against this backdrop, representatives of the Muslim community have urged the Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police, Vinoy Kumar Choubey, to immediately register a case under relevant laws and take strict action against MLA Mahesh Landge.

The complaint was submitted on behalf of the community by Shahabuddin Shaikh, Rahul Dambale, Yusuf Qureshi, Ruhinaz Sheikh, V.M. Kabir, and others. Meanwhile, citizens are closely watching to see what stance the police administration takes in this matter.

What Did MLA Mahesh Landge Say?

MLA Mahesh Landge was speaking at the Hindu Virat Sabha in Madhi in Pathardi tehsil of the Ahilyanagar District. A fresh dispute has emerged concerning the Shri Kshetra Madhi Kanifnath Yatra in Pathardi, Ahilyanagar.

Sarpanch Sanjay Markad and various Hindutva organisations have taken a stand to prohibit Muslim vendors from setting up shops during the Yatra. With Yatra already gaining attention, Landge’s remarks during the Yatra have made the controversy take an even more severe turn.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on February 28, 2026, in U.S.–Israeli airstrikes on Tehran, part of the escalating Middle East conflict. This has triggered Iranian retaliation and global tensions. According to available reports, several Indian people openly grieved the death of Iran’s late leader.

Speaking about this at the event, MLA Landge reportedly said, “It is fine if I do not become an MLA again, but I do not want the votes of Muslims. I do not want the votes of those who cast an evil eye on my mothers and sisters. They live in India but mourn for them [Iran]. Their DNA should be checked; they are hybrids."