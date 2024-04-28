 Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Offers 'Know Your Polling Station' Service Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls
Commissioner of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Shekhar Singh, has appealed to voters to take advantage of this opportunity and participate more in the upcoming polls.

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Sunday, April 28, 2024, 03:37 PM IST
For the convenience of voters in all zonal offices of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation from May 1 to May 13, the facility of 'Know Your Polling Station' will inform voters about their designated polling stations. The civic body has appealed to more and more voters in the city to benefit from this facility.

Regional officers have been appointed as controlling officers for each ward:

Sucheta Pansare for A Zonal Office, Nigdi Amar Pandit for B Zonal Office, Chinchwad; Anna Bodde for C Zonal Office, Bhosari; Ankush Jadhav for D Zonal Office, Rahatni; Rajesh Agle for E Zonal Office, Bhosari; Sitaram Bahure for F Zonal Office, Nigdi; Ajinkya Yele for C Zonal Office, Thergaon; and Umesh Dhakne for H Zonal Office, Kasarwadi.

This service will be available from May 1 in preparation for the expected increase in voting percentage on May 13. The chamber will remain open even on holidays, and citizens' issues related to the Lok Sabha general election will be addressed.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha polls in Maval constituency will be held on May 13. Deepak Singla, returning officer of Maval constituency, said, that around 38 candidates filled 50 nomination forms for Maval Lok Sabha constituency election 2024, out of which 46 nomination forms were found valid and three nomination forms were found invalid.

