Pimpri-Chinchwad: Moshi Residents Protest Against Garbage Depot, Demand Waste Management Across 10 Locations | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Months after nine workers died in a massive garbage mound collapse at the Moshi garbage depot, residents have renewed their protest against the concentration of Pimpri-Chinchwad's waste at a single location.

They are demanding that the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) decentralise waste management across 10 locations and reduce the burden on Moshi.

Residents gathered on Thursday (Nov 5) to protest against the civic administration's handling of the issue. They alleged that despite assurances following the July 8 tragedy, there has been little progress towards a decentralised waste management system.

The protest has also raised questions about the civic body's planning, the growing garbage heaps at the depot and the impact on people living in nearby areas.

Former MLA Vilas Lande from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and local residents criticised the administration and demanded an immediate action plan. They said Moshi and Bhosari should not continue to bear the burden of waste generated across the city.

Residents Demand 10 Waste Management Locations

The protesters have demanded that PCMC distribute waste management facilities across 10 locations instead of concentrating operations at Moshi.

Lande said the city's growing population and rapid development have increased pressure on civic infrastructure. He said the administration must plan waste management along with other basic facilities as new residential societies come up.

Lande suggested that the civic body use land reserved for public purposes across its 10 regional offices to establish decentralised waste management facilities.

He also questioned the effectiveness of the civic body's waste management contracts, pointing out that tenders worth crore of rupees have been issued but garbage accumulation remains a concern.

Lande appealed to political representatives across party lines, including the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Ministers, local MLAs and MPs, to come together and resolve the issue.

He said the administration must act in the interest of public health and take residents' concerns seriously.

'People Cannot Even Eat In Peace Because Of The Stench'

Local Resident Vishal Aher said people living in Moshi have been facing problems due to the garbage depot for nearly 20 years. He said the foul smell from the accumulated waste has affected daily life, making it difficult for residents to even eat peacefully.

Aher said residents have opposed the garbage depot since the villages were merged into PCMC. He added that the problem has worsened due to the accumulation of large garbage heaps and inadequate waste processing.

Referring to the July 8 incident, he said the collapse of a massive garbage mound had exposed the risks associated with the way waste was being managed at the depot.

Aher also pointed out that residents of other areas, including Punawale and Ravet, have opposed proposed waste management facilities in their neighbourhoods.

He said the solution cannot be to shift the entire burden from one locality to another. Instead, waste processing facilities must be distributed across the city's administrative regions.

Aher warned that residents from other areas, including Chikhali, Charholi and Dehu-Alandi, could face similar problems if the civic body fails to improve its waste management system.

Nine Workers Died In July 8 Garbage Mound Collapse

The latest protest comes nearly four months after a major accident at the Moshi garbage depot. On July 8, a massive mound of accumulated garbage collapsed onto an administrative building at the waste-to-energy plant. A total of 23 workers were trapped in the incident. Nine workers died, while others were rescued with injuries.

The rescue operation continued for nearly 84 hours, with teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Army, PCMC fire brigade and other agencies taking part. The incident triggered questions about safety arrangements, waste accumulation and the civic body's handling of the depot.

It also led to demands for decentralised waste management to prevent such a large concentration of garbage at a single location.

PCMC Had Announced Decentralisation After The Tragedy

Following the incident, PCMC announced plans to move towards decentralised waste management and reduce pressure on the Moshi depot.

In September, the civic body identified 12 land parcels for waste processing facilities, intending to have at least one location in each administrative zone.

A subsequent proposal shortlisted seven locations across the city, including sites in Chinchwad, Dighi, Chovisawadi, Punawale and other areas.

However, these locations were at the proposal and assessment stage and were not operational waste processing facilities.

The proposals also faced challenges due to opposition from residents in some localities, including Punawale and Ravet.

The difference between the proposed 12 plots and the seven shortlisted locations has raised questions about the current status of the decentralisation plan.

Residents are now demanding that the administration provide a clear timeline for making the proposed facilities operational.

Moshi Handles Waste From Across Pimpri-Chinchwad

Pimpri-Chinchwad generates approximately 1,400 to 1,500 metric tonnes of solid waste every day. A major share of the city's waste management operations is concentrated at the Moshi depot, which spans more than 81 acres.

Apart from the daily waste arriving at the site, the depot also has a large backlog of legacy waste accumulated over several years.

The civic body has undertaken biomining projects to excavate, segregate and process old garbage. However, the accumulated waste remains a major concern for residents.

The city's waste management system has also faced pressure due to operational problems at the 14 MW waste-to-energy plant at Moshi. The plant was shut in June after its chimney collapsed and missed its scheduled Oct 1 restart deadline. PCMC imposed a penalty of Rs50,000 per day on the contractor for the delay.

Residents Warn Of Further Agitation

Aher said residents have warned the civic administration through Thursday's protest. He said people from across Pimpri-Chinchwad would be mobilised if the administration failed to act on decentralisation.

He also warned that residents could block roads and prevent garbage vehicles from entering the depot as a last resort.

The protesters have demanded that PCMC stop treating Moshi and Bhosari as the city's primary dumping grounds and present a concrete plan to distribute waste processing across different areas.

The immediate question is whether the civic administration will implement its post-tragedy decentralisation plans and provide a time-bound solution to residents.