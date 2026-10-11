Pimpri-Chinchwad: Journalist Held For Extorting ₹10,000 From Rahatani Spa Owner | AI-generated

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Anti-Extortion Cell of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime Branch caught a 35-year-old journalist allegedly accepting ₹10,000 from a spa owner as part of a ₹50,000 extortion demand.

The suspect allegedly threatened to publish adverse reports against the business and have it shut down if the owner refused to pay. He also allegedly threatened to kill the owner if he created trouble.

The suspect, identified as Akshay Arun Waghmare, is associated with the weekly newspaper Vanchit Samna. He was caught during a police trap at Sai Corner near Jagtap Dairy Chowk in Rahatani on Oct 9, according to the police.

The police seized cash, a mobile phone, an identity card bearing the newspaper's name and a Honda car. The total value of the seized property was ₹2,77,500, the police said.

A case has been registered against Waghmare at Kalewadi Police Station under Sections 308(2) and 308(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, which deal with extortion and extortion involving threats of death or grievous hurt. Further legal action is underway.

Spa Owner Approaches Anti-Extortion Cell

According to the police, the complainant, Sajid Mansur Pendhari, 27, operates a spa centre and approached the Anti-Extortion Cell on Oct 9 to lodge a complaint.

Pendhari alleged that Waghmare had repeatedly contacted him and visited him in person to demand money. He allegedly threatened to publish reports against Earth Spa Centre in Rahatani and have the business shut down if the owner did not pay ₹50,000.

The complaint also alleged that Waghmare had called the police emergency helpline, Dial 112, and provided false information about the spa centre. He allegedly used these calls to harass the owner and pressure him into paying the money.

The police verified the complaint and laid a trap to catch Waghmare while allegedly accepting the money.

Journalist Caught Accepting ₹10,000

Two independent witnesses were present during the operation, the police said.

Waghmare and the seized property were subsequently handed over to Kalewadi Police Station for further legal action.

Case Registered Under BNS Sections

The allegations against Waghmare have not been established in court.

The operation was conducted by the Anti-Extortion Cell under the guidance of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner Vinay Kumar Choubey and senior officers of the Crime Branch.

The police have not provided details of any court proceedings or a response from the weekly newspaper in the information available.