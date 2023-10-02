Pimpri-Chinchwad: Husband, Wife Assaulted By Family Members Over Property Dispute | Representative Pic

Pune: An alarming incident recently unfolded near Theramax Chowk recently, where a woman and her husband were subjected to physical assault in an attempt to force them to sign a relinquishment deed. The Nigdi police have registered a case against two elder sisters and a nephew in connection with the incident.

The complainant, Sharda Umesh Gawde (aged 54, resident of Chinchwadgaon), lodged a formal complaint with the Nigdi police station. According to the complaint, the case has been registered against Dhananjay Chandrakant Sorte (age 32, resident of Chakan), Nanda Chandrakant Sorte (aged 58, resident of Chakan), and Shobha Satish Charwad (aged 55, resident of Chakan).

According to the police report, Sharda and her husband were riding a two-wheeler on their way to Thermax Chowk when Sharda's two elder sisters and niece, who were in a car, intercepted them. Nephew Dhananjay initiated an argument with Sharda. Subsequently, when Sharda inquired about the reason for her sisters' harassment, the accused sisters produced a relinquishment deed and pressured Sharda into signing it.

The sisters reportedly threatened Sharda, asserting that if she refused to sign the documents, they would sever all ties with her. In a distressing turn of events, Nanda resorted to physical violence, striking Sharda with a slipper. When Sharda's husband intervened to resolve the dispute, Dhananjay attacked him with a belt.

The Nigdi police have initiated an investigation into the matter, and legal proceedings are underway to address the disturbing incident arising from a property dispute."