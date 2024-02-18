Pimpri-Chinchwad: Construction Of New 9-Storey Court Building Begins | X/@maheshklandge

Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge thanked Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar after the construction of a new nine-storey court building began in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Friday.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader shared pictures of his site visit and said, "Construction of Pimpri-Chinchwad's new state-of-the-art court building has begun."

"Since 2014, we have been consistently pursuing the demand for an independent court complex for the city so that litigants, ordinary citizens, and lawyers can have the convenience of handling cases within the city itself, instead of having to go to Pune," wrote Landge.

"The land levelling and other preliminary work for the building construction began after the approval of the state government. I inspected the progress of this work," he added.

"On behalf of all Pimpri-Chinchwad residents, I express my sincere gratitude to the #Mahayuti government - CM @mieknathshinde, DCM @Dev_Fadnavis @AjitPawarSpeaks for their positive role in facilitating the construction of a separate court building," he further said.

As per Landge, the new court building will have a total of nine floors and an additional sessions court. In the first phase, a fully equipped building with four floors and 26 court halls will be built.