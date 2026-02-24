Pimpri-Chinchwad: Bhosari Residents Nab Notorious Burglar After Dramatic Chase While Another Armed Accomplice Escapes | WATCH VIDEO

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Bhosari Residents Nab Notorious Burglar After Dramatic Chase While Another Armed Accomplice Escapes | Video Screengrab

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Bhosari displayed extraordinary courage on Sunday by intercepting and capturing a seasoned burglar red-handed following a high-stakes residential break-in. While the group successfully pinned down one suspect, identified as 30-year-old Sagar Singh Suraj Singh, aka Fantasktic Bawari, aka Andhrele, from Jalna, his unidentified accomplice managed to escape the scene after he brandished a pistol and threatened the lives of the citizens involved.

Watch Video:

According to available details, the incident unfolded when Andhrele and his associate gained entry into a flat in Sai Darshan Housing Society by forcibly breaking the door latch with an unknown tool. Once inside, the duo ransacked the bedroom and pried open drawers of an iron cupboard and a wooden locker to steal a stash of cash and silver coins.

Police said that the thieves then attempted a swift getaway on a motorcycle bearing the license plate MH 42 BC 5744. However, their escape was cut short by a vigilant group of neighbours, as they managed to intercept them and catch one of them.

According to police reports, the pursuit turned violent as residents Sachin Pingale, Chetan Warule, Taj Shaikh, Umesh Walhe, Sudhir Wagh, Jyotiram Bhosale, Gopal Kulkarni, and Dhwajsher Shahi moved in to block the suspects. In a desperate bid to flee, the criminals pulled out a knife and a pistol, and they shouted death threats at the crowd.

During the ensuing scuffle, the unidentified accomplice slashed Sachin Dnyaneshwar Pingale with a knife, injuring his left hand. Also, Dhwajsher Shahi, a relative of the building’s security guard, sustained an injury to his right-hand finger while tackling Andhrele.

Despite the armed resistance, the residents held their ground and successfully detained Andhrele until authorities arrived. The Bhosari Police have since taken him into custody and officially registered a case involving burglary and assault with deadly weapons.

Andhrele is a serial burglar and a history sheeter. Police officials said that 17 criminal cases, all related to theft and burglary, are registered against him in Jalna district. A dedicated police team is currently conducting a manhunt to locate the absconding accomplice and recover the remaining stolen property.

A case has been registered against the duo under the BNS section 331 (punishment for house-trespass or housebreaking), 305 (theft in a dwelling house, or means of transportation, or place of worship, etc.) and 3(5) (common intention) and sections 3 and 4 of the Arms Act of 1959 and sections 37 and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act of 1950.

A video of this incident has gone viral on social media. Netizens are applauding the brave vigilante residents of the housing society in Bhosari. Even Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have applauded it, although senior officials say that personal safety should be a big priority in these situations.