 Pimpri Chinchwad: 4-Year-Old Reunited With Mother By MIDC Bhosari Police
Pimpri Chinchwad: 4-Year-Old Reunited With Mother By MIDC Bhosari Police

Upon bringing him to the police station, officers proactively engaged with the child to gather information about his home and school. He revealed that he attended Hello Kids school.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, December 24, 2023, 01:02 PM IST
In a heartening reunion, the MIDC Bhosari Police Station under the Pimpri Chinchwad Police successfully reunited a lost 4-year-old boy, with his family. The incident unfolded when a man named Akash Chandrakant Shinde found the boy at Spine City Mall, Moshi Authority.

Upon bringing him to the police station, officers proactively engaged with the child to gather information about his home and school. He revealed that he attended Hello Kids school. The police promptly conducted a Google search, locating the school's contact details. Subsequently, they reached out to the school, connecting with the teachers and obtaining the contact number for his family.

Through efficient coordination, the Pimpri Chinchwad Police contacted the family, ensuring a swift and joyful reunion between the child and his mother.

Mumbai: Police Reunite Missing 8-Year-Old Mentally Challenged Child With Family In 12 Hours
