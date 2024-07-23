Pimpri Chinchwad: 27 Dengue Cases Confirmed; No Water in Dapodi Tomorrow |

Blood samples of 3,357 suspected dengue patients were sent for testing in Pimpri Chinchwad. As of Monday, 27 patients were found to be infected with dengue, including 15 male and 12 female patients.

With the monsoon underway, there is a heightened risk of insect-borne diseases like dengue and chikungunya. It is crucial to take precautions during the rainy season to prevent the spread of these diseases in Pimpri Chinchwad. To address this, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has launched the “Dengue Free PCMC (BEAT Dengue Campaign)”. Under this campaign, various actions are being taken by the medical department and other municipal departments for mosquito control from Monday to Saturday. Additionally, citizens are being urged to dedicate an hour every Sunday from 9 am to 10 am to the campaign "Every Week One Day One Hour".

On Monday, PCMC conducted public awareness campaigns about insect-borne diseases and dengue in both government and private hospitals and destroyed mosquito breeding sites on hospital premises. This included actions by all hospitals, dispensaries, private hospitals, and clinics, including Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital, to clean and eliminate mosquito breeding stations.

On Tuesday, PCMC continued mosquito control activities under the “Dengue Free PCMC (BEAT Dengue Campaign)” in all government and private offices, municipal offices, and government and private banks in Pimpri Chinchwad city.

The civic body highlighted that the mosquito responsible for dengue can breed in just 10 ml of water. It emphasized the importance of preventing mosquito breeding by properly storing rainwater and urged people to share pictures and videos of their mosquito control efforts on social media to raise awareness.

No Water in Dapodi Tomorrow

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has announced that the water supply to Dapodi village will be shut off on Thursday, July 25, 2024, from 10am to 10pm. Additionally, on Friday, July 26, 2024, the morning water supply in all areas of Dapodi will be irregular and with low pressure, according to Assistant Engineer Ajay Suryavanshi.

The shutdown is necessary due to urgent work on the gravity pipeline on the bridge connecting Pimple Gurav to Dapodi. As a result of the repair work, all water supply systems in the Dapodi area will be affected, causing erratic and low-pressure water supply the following day. The water supply department of the municipal corporation has urged citizens to save available water and use it sparingly during this period.