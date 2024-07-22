Pimpri Chinchwad: Commissioner Cleans His Own Bungalow to Launch Pimpri Chinchwad's 'Beat Dengue' Campaign

To make the city of Pimpri Chinchwad dengue-free, municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh participated in the campaign by cleaning his own bungalow. Other municipal officials also cleaned their houses, considering public health their responsibility, and have appealed to citizens to follow the "Beat Dengue" formula to maintain their health.

The Dengue-Free Pimpri Chinchwad City campaign is being implemented by the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to eradicate dengue. Citizens are encouraged to clean their homes for one hour a week for the health of their families. Municipal officials took part in the campaign by cleaning coolers, fridges, water storage vessels, tree pots, and gardens.

The BEAT Dengue campaign consists of week-long activities to raise awareness and prevent dengue outbreaks. The PCMC aims to create awareness about dengue, increase civic participation, and ensure inter-departmental coordination. Commissioner Shekhar Singh emphasised the importance of citizen participation in this initiative.

Various activities to be implemented

Under the BEAT Dengue campaign, various activities will be implemented throughout the week. Community awareness activities include collaborations with Ganesh Mandals, NGOs, and senior citizens forums. Dengue awareness videos are shown in malls, theaters, and parks, pamphlets are distributed, and street plays are organised.

Active citizen participation is crucial for the BEAT Dengue campaign. Citizens can help prevent the spread of dengue by removing stagnant water from their surroundings. Dr. Laxman Gofane, Health Medical Officer, emphasised that even 10 milliliters of clean water can breed dengue virus. The "BEAT Dengue" strategy involves being responsible (B), educating oneself (E), alerting PCMC about dengue cases (A), and throwing away stagnant water (T).

PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh said, "The municipality is making all efforts to protect citizens' health. Citizens are encouraged to participate in the campaign and follow the 'Beat Dengue' concept to keep their homes and surroundings clean and dry."