Pimpri-Chinchwad: 2 Officials Suspended For Negligence & Info Leak, 1 Served Notice Over Illegal Constructions In PCMC

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Building | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Three civic officials of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) have faced strict action for negligence and misconduct in dealing with unauthorised constructions, with one served a show-cause notice and two others suspended, officials said on Saturday.

The action was ordered by Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Dr Vijay Suryawanshi after serious lapses were found in the enforcement and handling of confidential information related to anti-encroachment drives.

Assistant Commissioner Tanaji Narale, who heads the ‘E’ Ward, has been issued a show-cause notice for failing to act against illegal constructions. According to officials, Narale was responsible for taking action against unauthorised structures but did not carry out his duties properly. Since February 2026, regular review meetings have been held to monitor action against such constructions.

Records show that notices were issued to 562 unauthorised structures in his ward. However, action was taken at only 82 sites. No steps were taken against the remaining 480 structures despite notices being served. Officials said this reflects serious apathy and a lack of enforcement.

Officials said that Narale also failed to submit the required reports on proposed and completed actions. He has been asked to explain within three days why disciplinary action should not be taken against him.

Junior Engineer Suspended For ‘Tip’…

In a separate case, Junior Engineer Sandeep Hazare has been suspended for allegedly leaking confidential information about an anti-encroachment drive. Hazare was tasked with monitoring illegal constructions in the ‘H’ Ward and coordinating enforcement.

An action drive was scheduled for 1st April with police support and necessary equipment. However, on 31st March, Hazare allegedly shared details of the operation with the public. This led to resistance during the drive and created pressure on the authorities. He did not respond to a show-cause notice, following which he was suspended, and a departmental inquiry was initiated.

Read Also Pune: Four PMC Officials Suspended After Fish Die In Pashan Lake Due To Sewage Leak

Official Suspended For Negligence

Another official, Civil Engineering Assistant Shesherao Atkore, has also been suspended for negligence. Atkore was responsible for surveying and taking action against illegal constructions in Ward No. 29, Pimple Gurav, under the ‘D’ Ward.

Officials said he failed to conduct surveys, did not issue notices, and took no action against unauthorised structures in his jurisdiction. This resulted in a rise in illegal constructions and multiple complaints. He also failed to reply to a show-cause notice. A departmental inquiry has now been initiated against him.

Civic authorities said the action sends a strong message that negligence and misconduct in handling unauthorised constructions will not be tolerated.