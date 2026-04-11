Pune: Four PMC Officials Suspended After Fish Die In Pashan Lake Due To Sewage Leak | Video Screengrab

Pune: Four officials of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have been suspended after a large number of fish were found dead in Pashan Lake, officials announced late on Friday night. The action was taken after an inspection revealed that untreated sewage was being released into the lake due to a faulty treatment plant.

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Pune Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram visited the site after complaints from residents. He conducted an on-the-spot inspection and ordered immediate action. The incident raised serious concerns about pollution and public health in the area.

PMC officials said a sewage treatment plant with a capacity of one MLD near the lake was not working properly. Because of this, untreated sewage flowed directly into the lake. This led to the death of fish and other aquatic life. Dead fish were seen floating and piled up at several spots.

The suspended officials include Executive Engineer Ajay Kumar Wayse, Junior Engineer Atul Kumar Kadu, Health Inspector Vijay Bhoir, and Vinayak Chopade. They have been removed from duty for negligence.

A show-cause notice has also been issued to Chief Engineer Jagdish Khanore. The administration has asked him to explain the failure. Officials said further action will be taken if the reply is not satisfactory.

‘Strict Action Will Be Taken’

The municipal administration said the project was built under the 15th Finance Commission but was not running at full capacity. Initial findings point to negligence by responsible officials.

Authorities have assured that strict action will be taken and steps will be introduced to prevent such incidents in the future.