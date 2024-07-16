PHOTOS: Speeding Car Crashes Into Garware Subway In Pune; Driver's Sobriety Questioned | Sourced

In the early hours of Tuesday, a speeding car crashed through a divider and plunged into the Garware subway near the statue of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Pune.

The incident occurred around 3am, with the driver sustaining only minor injuries.

Reportedly, the driver was speeding from Jangli Maharaj Road towards Fergusson College Road when he lost control of the vehicle near Garware Bridge. The car broke through the divider and fell into the subway.

Fortunately, since it was late, the subway was empty, resulting in no casualties. The driver escaped with minor injuries thanks to the car's airbags deploying.

Meanwhile, questions are being raised about whether the driver had consumed alcohol.