 PHOTOS: Speeding Car Crashes Into Garware Subway In Pune; Driver's Sobriety Questioned
PHOTOS: Speeding Car Crashes Into Garware Subway In Pune; Driver's Sobriety Questioned



FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 16, 2024, 12:50 PM IST
article-image
PHOTOS: Speeding Car Crashes Into Garware Subway In Pune; Driver's Sobriety Questioned | Sourced

In the early hours of Tuesday, a speeding car crashed through a divider and plunged into the Garware subway near the statue of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Pune.

The incident occurred around 3am, with the driver sustaining only minor injuries.

article-image

Reportedly, the driver was speeding from Jangli Maharaj Road towards Fergusson College Road when he lost control of the vehicle near Garware Bridge. The car broke through the divider and fell into the subway.

Fortunately, since it was late, the subway was empty, resulting in no casualties. The driver escaped with minor injuries thanks to the car's airbags deploying.

article-image

Meanwhile, questions are being raised about whether the driver had consumed alcohol.





